IDF destroyed F14 fighters and air defense systems in Iranian Isfahan

$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 24985 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 64372 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 36526 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 37983 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 55080 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 59406 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 66926 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 45461 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 92386 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 30948 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+4°
1.6m/s
70%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Turkey deploys F-16 fighter jets to Cyprus - ReutersMarch 7, 09:41 PM • 10127 views
Paratroopers of the 77th Airmobile Brigade showed the elimination of a group of occupiers near Zahryzove in the Kupyansk directionVideoMarch 7, 09:59 PM • 11898 views
Trump to Starmer: We don't need people who enter wars after we've already wonPhotoMarch 7, 10:32 PM • 12676 views
Ukrzaliznytsia delays a number of international and domestic trains due to shellingMarch 8, 12:12 AM • 12481 views
CPD: Russia spreads fake news about Ukrainian air defense being responsible for the deaths of 11 people in Kharkiv01:58 AM • 15715 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 56226 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 63401 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 92390 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 58543 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 66093 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 19794 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 22513 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 24193 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 25344 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 25412 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Gold
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

IDF destroyed F14 fighters and air defense systems in Iranian Isfahan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1788 views

The Israeli Air Force attacked Isfahan airport, eliminating aircraft and detection equipment. Earlier, 16 aircraft and fuel facilities were destroyed in Tehran.

IDF destroyed F14 fighters and air defense systems in Iranian Isfahan

On Saturday, March 7, the Israel Defense Forces struck F14 fighters at the airport of the Iranian city of Isfahan. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IDF.

Details

As a result of the strike, the Israeli Air Force destroyed not only Iranian fighters, but also detection systems and air defense systems.

This strike is in addition to the strike that two days ago (on Friday) destroyed 16 "Quds Force" aircraft at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran.

 - the IDF post says.

They added that they would continue to strike Iranian targets and expand their air superiority.

Recall

On the night of March 8, Israel struck Iranian fuel facilities as part of a new phase of the war. A large-scale fire was recorded at the Shahran oil refinery in Tehran.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Technology
Energy
Skirmishes
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Tehran
Iran