IDF destroyed F14 fighters and air defense systems in Iranian Isfahan

On Saturday, March 7, the Israel Defense Forces struck F14 fighters at the airport of the Iranian city of Isfahan. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IDF.

Details

As a result of the strike, the Israeli Air Force destroyed not only Iranian fighters, but also detection systems and air defense systems.

This strike is in addition to the strike that two days ago (on Friday) destroyed 16 "Quds Force" aircraft at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran. - the IDF post says.

They added that they would continue to strike Iranian targets and expand their air superiority.

Recall

On the night of March 8, Israel struck Iranian fuel facilities as part of a new phase of the war. A large-scale fire was recorded at the Shahran oil refinery in Tehran.