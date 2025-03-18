IDF called on Gaza residents to evacuate due to active hostilities
Kyiv • UNN
The Israel Defense Forces called on residents of eastern Gaza to evacuate immediately. This is due to the start of a powerful IDF offensive against terrorist organizations in the region.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have called on residents of the eastern part of the Gaza Strip to evacuate immediately due to active hostilities in the region. This may indicate the Israeli army's intentions to expand its offensive against Palestinian militants. This is reported by The Times of Israel, writes UNN.
Details
According to reports, after the IDF launched a surprise air attack on Hamas targets overnight, Arabic-speaking representative of the Israeli army, Colonel Avichay Adraee, published a map of "dangerous combat zones" in X. According to it, residents of the cities of Beit Hanun, Khuzaa, and the suburbs of Abasan in Khan Yunis must leave their homes and head to shelters in the west.
"The Israel Defense Forces has launched a powerful offensive against terrorist organizations. These designated areas are considered dangerous combat zones," he writes.
"For your safety, you must immediately evacuate to known shelters in the west of Gaza City and in Khan Yunis," the message reads.
Adraee warned that being in areas marked in red on the map "endangers your life and the lives of your family members".
Reminder
On the night of March 18, the IDF struck massive blows on Hamas positions in Gaza.
It was reported that the decision on the military operation was made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz. This was in response to the group's refusal to release Israeli hostages.