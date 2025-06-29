IDF announces elimination of key Hezbollah terrorist in Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the elimination of Hassan Muhammad Hammoudi, a key terrorist of the Lebanese terrorist group "Hezbollah". This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Israeli military, during the war, the terrorist led numerous anti-tank missile attacks on Israeli territory.

Today (Saturday), the Israel Defense Forces launched a strike and eliminated the terrorist Hassan Muhammad Hammoudi in the Kunine area in southern Lebanon, who was responsible for Hezbollah's anti-tank missile systems in the Bint Jbeil sector. - stated the IDF in a statement.

They noted that they would continue operations to eliminate "any threat to the State of Israel."

Recall

On June 21, the IDF reported that as a result of successful strikes by its air force, two high-ranking officials of Iran's elite Quds Force were eliminated. Among them was Said Izadi, who was involved in organizing the bloody attack by Hamas militants on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Earlier, the IDF announced the elimination of Aminpour Judaki, commander of the second UAV brigade of the IRGC Aerospace Force. Judaki was responsible for hundreds of UAV attacks on Israeli territory.

