Iceland to propose nationwide referendum on EU accession this autumn

The Icelandic government plans to submit a bill to parliament on holding a referendum on resuming negotiations for membership in the European Union. According to the Icelandic public broadcaster RUV, the official document will be submitted next week, and the vote itself is likely to take place at the end of September 2026. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The increased interest in European integration is due to a significant increase in the cost of living within the country and a change in the security architecture in Europe due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. An additional factor was the repeated statements by US President Donald Trump regarding the possible annexation of Greenland, which forced official Reykjavik to seek stronger allied ties with Brussels.

Resumption of dialogue after a ten-year break

Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir, during her recent visit to Warsaw, confirmed that the country is ready to return to the issue of accession, which was frozen back in 2013. At that time, the Icelandic authorities abandoned negotiations due to fears of losing control over the fishing industry, but the current geopolitical situation is forcing the government to reconsider its former priorities.

Over the next few months, we will be working on preparations for a referendum – a referendum on the possible resumption of negotiations for accession to the European Union – said Prime Minister Frostadóttir during a press conference in Poland.

Public opinion polls show a gradual increase in support for European integration, as Icelanders see the EU as a guarantor of economic stability and protection against potential territorial encroachments. The autumn referendum is expected to be a decisive moment for the future status of the island nation and its role in Arctic security.

