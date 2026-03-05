Iceland to propose nationwide referendum on EU accession this autumn

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
05:43 PM • 11501 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:39 PM • 17155 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 42137 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 77371 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 45953 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 41668 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 67146 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 25702 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 49280 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 79905 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3m/s
65%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 52195 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhotoMarch 5, 01:04 PM • 52777 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 22815 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 11735 views
Hungarian opposition leader criticizes Zelenskyy for statement about Orbán05:28 PM • 8212 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 22833 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 52223 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 67146 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 76706 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 76941 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Ali Khamenei
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhoto06:11 PM • 6380 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 11745 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 34472 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 41572 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 56674 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Fox News
Shahed-136

Iceland to propose nationwide referendum on EU accession this autumn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The Icelandic government plans to submit a bill to parliament on a referendum regarding the resumption of EU membership negotiations. The vote will take place in late September 2026, driven by the rising cost of living and changes in Europe's security architecture.

Iceland to propose nationwide referendum on EU accession this autumn

The Icelandic government plans to submit a bill to parliament on holding a referendum on resuming negotiations for membership in the European Union. According to the Icelandic public broadcaster RUV, the official document will be submitted next week, and the vote itself is likely to take place at the end of September 2026. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The increased interest in European integration is due to a significant increase in the cost of living within the country and a change in the security architecture in Europe due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. An additional factor was the repeated statements by US President Donald Trump regarding the possible annexation of Greenland, which forced official Reykjavik to seek stronger allied ties with Brussels.

Resumption of dialogue after a ten-year break

Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir, during her recent visit to Warsaw, confirmed that the country is ready to return to the issue of accession, which was frozen back in 2013. At that time, the Icelandic authorities abandoned negotiations due to fears of losing control over the fishing industry, but the current geopolitical situation is forcing the government to reconsider its former priorities.

Ten European countries will develop joint plans for population evacuation in case of war with Russia05.03.26, 01:15 • 12419 views

Over the next few months, we will be working on preparations for a referendum – a referendum on the possible resumption of negotiations for accession to the European Union

– said Prime Minister Frostadóttir during a press conference in Poland.

Public opinion polls show a gradual increase in support for European integration, as Icelanders see the EU as a guarantor of economic stability and protection against potential territorial encroachments. The autumn referendum is expected to be a decisive moment for the future status of the island nation and its role in Arctic security.

Dispute over new EU rules for businesses brings back bitter memories of Brexit, France against special preferences for Britain - Politico25.02.26, 15:22 • 3192 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Greenland
Donald Trump
European Union
Warsaw
Iceland
Brussels
Ukraine
Poland