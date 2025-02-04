IAEA Head will not visit Zaporizhzhya NPP this time

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said that this time he would not visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He said this during a briefing in Kyiv, UNN reports.

This time, due to our schedule, I will not be there (at ZNPP - ed.). I will be going to Zaporizhzhya NPP as soon as we can. As you know, this operation requires my agreement with Ukraine and Russia and comprehensive protection of the military side to ensure its safe conduct. So that is what I will do. I've been there five times, I intend to keep going - Grossi said.

He noted that the IAEA is not only looking at the current difficulties of the ZNPP.

We are not necessarily looking only at the current difficulties and circumstances, but rather at the future, at reconstruction, at energy needs. Because even if the war ended tomorrow, the situation in the grid has degraded a lot... The situation is serious - Grossi said.

Grossi saidthat he plans to hold talks with US President Donald Trump's team, possibly in Washington. He will also visit Moscow this week.

During a joint briefing with the head of the IAEA, Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko saidthat the Ukrainian side understands that the equipment at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is degrading and the condition is deteriorating with every day that the Russians stay there.

At the end of December 2024, NNEGC Energoatom reportedthat the Russian occupiers continue to destroy the equipment of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.