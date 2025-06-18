$41.530.01
IAEA confirms strike on two Iranian centrifuge production facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 638 views

The IAEA has confirmation of strikes on two Iranian centrifuge production facilities, which were previously under the agency's monitoring. It is noted that the TESA workshop in Karaj and the Tehran Research Center were hit.

IAEA confirms strike on two Iranian centrifuge production facilities

The IAEA has confirmation of damage to two centrifuge production facilities in Iran that were previously monitored by the agency. UNN reports this, citing the organization's statement on X.

Details

The statement from the International Atomic Energy Agency mentions damage to two specific facilities on Iranian territory.

The IAEA has information that two centrifuge production facilities in Iran were hit: the TESA facility in Karaj and the Tehran Research Center

- the organization stated.

Both facilities have reportedly been under the observation of international inspectors for a long time within the framework of the nuclear deal.

Both facilities were previously under the monitoring and verification of the IAEA as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

- the agency reported.

At the time of publication, there has been no official reaction from Iran to these statements.

Recall

As UNN wrote, today, June 18, the IDF reported that the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on military targets near Tehran. A facility for centrifuge production and several facilities for weapons production were attacked.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

