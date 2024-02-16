"I hope that the United States of America will not 'fall away'" - Zelenskyy on US aid

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects both houses of the U.S. Congress to approve financial and defense assistance to Ukraine from the United States. This was stated by the President during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UNN reports.

Asked whether Germany and European countries could fill the gap that would arise in the absence of US support for Ukraine, Zelenskyy replied: "I expect that the United States of America will not 'fall away'. I believe that the majority of the population supports Ukraine, and quite rightly so, realizing that we are defending not only Ukraine, but the whole of Europe and our common values. At least, these are the signals I get all the time from the president and his administration, and representatives of the two parties.

The President noted that the United States has various radical voices and "very hotheads" engaged in the political process.

"Therefore, I expect that despite all the difficulties that exist in the House (House of Representatives - ed.), in the United States Congress today because of the elections, I believe that there will still be a pragmatic American approach to the fact that we are protecting the security of the world. And today, this war and this defense are on the territory of Ukraine," Zelensky added.

At the same time, the President emphasized that "there are always risks due to various pressures and the election process. We are not counting on Germany alone - we are counting on the European Union.

"Because it's not just money or some kind of weapon. This alliance is political. This alliance, if it exists, means sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex. It is considering other sanctions packages. Much depends on a powerful alliance of European countries. We are counting on the alliance of European countries in general. And on their alliance with the United States," Zelenskyy summarized.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appealed to the US Congress to approve aid to Ukraine as soon as possible.