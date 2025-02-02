I had signals that the US team would be in Ukraine soon - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had received signals that the US team, including Special Representative Keith Kellogg, would be in Ukraine in the near future.

He said this in an interview with the Associated Press, reports UNN.

I think that Kellogg and other people, I don't know who will be in his team, but this team will be there. I'm sure they will be in Ukraine very soon. It's important to them, and we agreed with President Trump that the teams will start working more, and that's what will happen - Zelensky said.

According to him, there are contacts between the Ukrainian and American teams, phone conversations.

There are relevant online contacts, but I think there will be a live meeting in the near future. I had signals that the US team would be in Ukraine in the near future. Then this date was postponed, which was in early January due to legal issues in the United States - Zelensky said.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian side had several contacts with US President Donald Trump's new team, but about general things.

In early January, Trump postponed the visit of his representative Kellogg to Ukraine until after the inauguration.

On January 23, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that the visit of Special Representative Keith Kellogg to Ukraine remains on the agenda and preparations for it are ongoing.