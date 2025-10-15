$41.750.14
Exclusive
06:12 PM • 11900 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 26827 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 38961 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 32320 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 31858 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 25785 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 19620 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 18160 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 38358 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 38265 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
I continue to proudly serve the President of the United States: Witkoff denied resigning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, denied reports of his resignation. He stated that he continues to serve the president, calling reports of his resignation "100% fake news."

I continue to proudly serve the President of the United States: Witkoff denied resigning

US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, denied that he was leaving his post, adding that he continues to proudly serve the US President. Witkoff wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

This story is 100% fake news and should be immediately debunked. I often wonder where these so-called "reporters" get such ridiculous nonsense. I am more committed than ever to the peace process and continue to proudly serve the US President 

- Witkoff wrote.

Context

Middle East Eye, citing sources, wrote that Steve Witkoff, who was a key negotiator to secure a truce in Gaza, plans to leave the Trump administration to focus on his business.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, while in Israel, announced the end of the war in Gaza. He insists that Hamas adhere to the terms of the agreement.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Skirmishes
Steve Witkoff
Israel
Donald Trump
Gaza Strip