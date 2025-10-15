I continue to proudly serve the President of the United States: Witkoff denied resigning
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, denied reports of his resignation. He stated that he continues to serve the president, calling reports of his resignation "100% fake news."
US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, denied that he was leaving his post, adding that he continues to proudly serve the US President. Witkoff wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.
This story is 100% fake news and should be immediately debunked. I often wonder where these so-called "reporters" get such ridiculous nonsense. I am more committed than ever to the peace process and continue to proudly serve the US President
Context
Middle East Eye, citing sources, wrote that Steve Witkoff, who was a key negotiator to secure a truce in Gaza, plans to leave the Trump administration to focus on his business.
Recall
US President Donald Trump, while in Israel, announced the end of the war in Gaza. He insists that Hamas adhere to the terms of the agreement.