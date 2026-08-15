Hungary sank barges in the Danube to save the operation of the Paks nuclear power plant due to the river’s low water level

The Hungarian authorities have begun flooding 2 barges near the Paks nuclear power plant to raise the water level in the Danube and ensure reactor cooling amid a severe drought. Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

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The water level near the plant's pumping station has already risen by approximately 1 centimeter. At the same time, workers are constructing an underwater barrier intended to slow the flow of the Danube and raise the water level available to the cooling system.

Around 5,000 tons of stone are to be delivered to the nuclear plant area on August 15 to build the barrier. The authorities are trying to prevent any further reduction in the plant's electricity generation.

The Danube's falling water level has already reduced the plant's output

The Paks nuclear power plant produces about 40% of Hungary's electricity. The plant is currently generating about 485 MW out of approximately 2,000 MW of installed capacity.

According to forecasts, at the beginning of next week the Danube's level could fall to a point at which one of the 2 turbines remaining in operation would have to be shut down. A further drop in the water level could lead to a complete shutdown of the plant.

The European power system remains stable despite the heat and drought

A complete shutdown of the nuclear plant would force Hungary to increase electricity imports, especially during the evening hours. According to Prime Minister Peter Magyar's estimate, keeping the plant operational will cost at least 50 billion forints, or about $159 million, per month. This amount does not include potential losses for businesses due to restrictions on energy supplies.

The problem was caused by the prolonged decline in the Danube's water level amid heat and drought in Europe. Low water levels have already affected the operation of other nuclear power plants in the region. Earlier this week, Romania shut down its only nuclear power plant, Cernavodă, located downstream on the Danube.

Hungary plans to build a weir on the Danube to cool the "Paks" nuclear power plant due to low water levels