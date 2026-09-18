Hungary plans to completely abandon Russian gas by October 2027. The government is also reviewing cooperation with Russia in nuclear energy and seeking alternative oil suppliers. Bloomberg reports this, citing Hungarian Economy Minister István Kapitány, UNN writes.

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Kapitány said that Hungary has sufficient pipeline connections to receive gas from other sources at competitive prices. The government is also reviewing the Russian-led expansion of Hungary’s only nuclear power plant and is negotiating with suppliers to diversify crude oil deliveries and reduce dependence on Russia.

"If the situation develops as it currently appears, gas supplies to Hungary can and will be secured from other sources" by October 2027 - Kapitány said, referring to the date by which EU member states are to halt imports of natural gas from Russia.

As the publication notes, these statements indicate Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s readiness to move away from Orbán’s approach to relations with Russia. During the 16 years of rule that ended after the April elections, Orbán strengthened Hungary’s energy dependence on Moscow, even as other EU countries began abandoning their own dependence following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Hungary reviewing Russian nuclear power plant project

The Orbán government’s decision in 2014 to cancel an international tender for the expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant and award the contract to the Russian corporation Rosatom was widely viewed as a key element in changing and subsequently bringing the country’s relations with Russia closer.

Kapitány said that the project, whose implementation is several years behind schedule, is also being reviewed. A decision is to be made by the end of the year on whether the 2,000-megawatt expansion of the power plant is needed at all.

He noted that technological progress could allow Hungary to extend the operating life of its four existing nuclear units, which would otherwise expire in 2032, by another 20 years.

The review is still ongoing; we will complete it by the end of the year, and then decide whether Hungary needs additional nuclear units in its energy mix - Kapitány said.

According to him, the review is being conducted "impartially and with complete objectivity."

In addition to diversifying its energy sources, Hungary also seeks to reduce imports, particularly electricity. The plans include increasing energy storage capacity and opening the country to large-scale investment in wind energy.

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