749mm
Hungary imported Kazakh oil by sea for the first time via Croatia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Kazakh company KazMunayGas delivered 85,000 tons of oil to Hungary for the first time by sea via the Croatian port of Omišalj. The oil is intended for the Danube Refinery in Százhalombatta, which expands Kazakhstan's exports and diversifies Hungary's imports.

Hungary imported Kazakh oil by sea for the first time via Croatia

Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company "KazMunayGas" (KMG) made its first oil delivery to Hungary by sea through a Croatian port. This was reported by the company, writes UNN.

Details

A batch of 85,000 tons of Kazakh oil was delivered to the Danube Oil Refinery in Százhalombatta as part of a strategic partnership with the Hungarian MOL Group.

The transportation was carried out in two stages: first, the Kazakh tanker "Alatau" of the company "Kazmortransflot" delivered oil by sea from the Russian port of Novorossiysk to the Croatian port of Omišalj. From there, the cargo went to its final destination via the Adriatic pipeline, which is managed by the Croatian company Janaf.

Following negotiations between representatives of the three companies in Croatia, a framework agreement was signed between KazMunayGas and MOL Group regarding future supplies of Kazakh oil.

This step allows Kazakhstan to significantly expand the geography of oil exports to European Union markets, and Hungary to diversify imports.

Addition

The pipeline capacity from Croatia is 14.4-16.4 million tons per year and exceeds the oil demand not only of Hungary, but also of neighboring Slovakia (11.1-11.2 million tons). Both refineries in these countries are technically capable of processing non-Russian crude oil, which was proven in 2019 when contaminated Russian oil entered the Druzhba pipeline.

Despite the availability of alternatives, in 2024, Hungary's dependence on Russian raw materials increased to 86% (compared to 61% before the full-scale invasion), and Slovakia remains almost 100% dependent.

