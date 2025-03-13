Hungary has agreed to extend EU sanctions against more than 2,000 Russians - media
Kyiv • UNN
The European Union will agree on March 14 to extend personal sanctions against Russian citizens for 6 months. Hungary has given its consent after the removal of three people from the list.
On Friday, March 14, the European Union will agree to extend personal sanctions against citizens of the Russian Federation. This was reported on social network X by Radio Liberty correspondent Rikard Jozwiak, writes UNN. reported
Details
According to him, the restrictions will be extended for six months.
Tomorrow morning, the European Union is going to agree to extend sanctions against Russian citizens regarding 2,400 people for 6 months"
At the same time, he clarified that Hungary agreed to give the "green light" to the extension of anti-Russian sanctions. This happened after the EU agreed to Budapest's request to remove three of the 8 requested persons from the list.
Earlier, Hungary threatened to block the extension of EU sanctions against about 2,000 Russians if oligarch Mikhail Fridman was not removed from the list.
Recall
Travel restrictions and orders to freeze assets imposed on politicians and businessmen believed to be supporting or facilitating Russia's war against Ukraine will expire on Saturday unless all 27 EU countries agree to extend them for another six months.
