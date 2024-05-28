Josep Borrell on Hungary's blocking of defense issues in the EU: they have concerns that are not related to defense

The reasons why Hungary is blocking EU defense initiatives regarding Ukraine are not really defense-related. High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell hints to Hungary about the discrepancy between its actions and their consequences, emphasizing the importance of a balanced approach, UNN writes.

They have concerns that are not specifically related to the defense issue: how the problems of Hungarian firms in Ukraine are being solved, and how Ukraine is dealing with the Hungarian machine at home - Borrell says they are doing everything possible to solve these problems, but they have nothing to do with defense.

"It's a matter of protecting your national interests. Everybody defends their national interests. They have the right to do so, but there must be a certain proportionality between the way you defend your national interests and the consequences of the decision you are blocking," he added.

Recall

Hungary once again blocks EU military aid to Ukraine, while other ministers demand that Budapest lift its veto on Ukraine-related issues.