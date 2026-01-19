Hungarian Foreign Minister stated that the future of Greenland is not an EU matter

The future of Greenland is not a matter for the European Union, Hungary said, making it clear that it would not support a joint EU statement against Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

We see this as a bilateral issue that can be resolved through negotiations between the two parties... I don't think this is an EU issue — said Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

Earlier, Trump stated that the security considerations of the US and the entire world are key to his desire to take control of Greenland, suggesting that Russia and China could take control of the Arctic if Washington does not.

