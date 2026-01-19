$43.180.08
Hungarian Foreign Minister stated that the future of Greenland is not an EU matter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Hungary stated that the future of Greenland is a bilateral issue, not an EU matter. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó refused to support a joint EU statement against Donald Trump.

Hungarian Foreign Minister stated that the future of Greenland is not an EU matter

The future of Greenland is not a matter for the European Union, Hungary said, making it clear that it would not support a joint EU statement against Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

We see this as a bilateral issue that can be resolved through negotiations between the two parties... I don't think this is an EU issue 

— said Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland19.01.26, 19:12 • 2538 views

Let's add

Earlier, Trump stated that the security considerations of the US and the entire world are key to his desire to take control of Greenland, suggesting that Russia and China could take control of the Arctic if Washington does not.

Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates19.01.26, 16:58 • 16141 view

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
US Elections
Greenland
Péter Szijjártó
Donald Trump
European Union
China
United States
Hungary