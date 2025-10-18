$41.640.00
October 18, 10:58 AM
Hundreds of Hungarian citizens posed as Ukrainian refugees in Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1604 views

In Germany, 568 people with Hungarian passports were found to have registered as refugees from Ukraine. These individuals are not entitled to temporary protection and social assistance in Germany.

Hundreds of Hungarian citizens posed as Ukrainian refugees in Germany

Hundreds of Hungarian citizens have been found among Ukrainian refugees in Germany. Since May 2023, 9,640 suspicious cases have been checked, and 568 people with Hungarian passports registered as refugees from Ukraine have been found. This is reported by DW with reference to the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that since May 2023, 9,640 suspicious cases have been checked, and 568 people registered as refugees from Ukraine but holding Hungarian passports have been identified. 

In some cases, it is about dual citizenship, in others - only about Hungarian citizenship

- the post says.

Since Hungary is an EU country, its citizens are not entitled to temporary protection in Germany. They also cannot receive Bürgergeld social assistance, which is automatically paid to all Ukrainian refugees in Germany.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the federal state of Baden-Württemberg said that three years ago they faced the fact that many "Ukrainian refugees" do not speak Ukrainian, but are fluent in Hungarian. According to the publication, most of them are from Zakarpattia - representatives of the Hungarian minority or the Roma people

- DW writes.

According to the law, if Ukrainian refugees are found to have Hungarian citizenship, they are obliged to leave Germany unless they prove that they have a job or can support themselves. However, in practice, control over the departure of such persons is almost not carried out.

Recall

As of the end of August 2025, 4.37 million Ukrainians had temporary protection in the EU, which is 30,980 more people than at the end of July. The largest increase was recorded in Germany, the Czech Republic, and Romania.

Refugees in hotels cost German cities millions of euros28.09.25, 14:57 • 4892 views

Vita Zelenetska

Our people abroad
War in Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Baden-Württemberg
European Union
Czech Republic
Germany
Romania
Hungary