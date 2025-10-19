Hundreds of Hungarian citizens found among Ukrainian refugees in Germany - Welt

The German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees receives hundreds of reports from war refugees from Ukraine who need a Hungarian interpreter for communication. As a result of the check, it was found that some refugees from Ukraine were holders of Hungarian passports, meaning that formally they are citizens of an EU country and are not entitled to temporary protection in Germany and financial assistance, UNN writes with reference to Welt.

Details

From May 2023 to October 2025, migration services became aware of 9,640 suspicious cases. Among them, 1,136 date back to the current year. In the last four weeks alone, another 141 cases have been registered.

The check found that 568 people who registered in Germany as refugees from Ukraine turned out to be holders of two passports - Ukrainian and Hungarian.

Welt reminded that for the purpose of manipulation in the Hungarian elections, Viktor Orban's government began actively distributing passports of this country to ethnic Hungarians and Roma in Ukrainian Transcarpathia.

Now, those who were tempted by a Hungarian passport face a problem: they are not welcome in Hungary itself (especially Roma), and in Germany, they can no longer receive financial support, unlike other Ukrainians.

At the same time, the same Transcarpathian Roma who arrived exclusively with Ukrainian passports have no problems obtaining asylum in Germany and receive financial support.

Addition

Most Germans surveyed oppose the payment of social assistance Bürgergeld to Ukrainian refugees. According to the publication, annually about 700,000 Ukrainians in Germany receive approximately 6.3 billion euros in social assistance. At the same time, every third Ukrainian living in Germany is employed.

Bürgergeld (from German: money for citizens) is state aid, which since 01.01.2023 is the main provision for able-bodied but temporarily unemployed persons. The Bürgergeld benefit rate for single persons is currently 563 euros per month. The benefit also covers housing costs and health insurance contributions.