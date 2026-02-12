Hundreds of flights of German airline Lufthansa canceled due to strike by pilots and flight attendants

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
02:09 PM • 3516 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 8278 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 11624 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 15440 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 18539 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 26504 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 72764 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 48368 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 58533 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 45724 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.4m/s
90%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers expand land allocation program in Crimea for war participants - CPDFebruary 12, 05:44 AM • 9434 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideoFebruary 12, 08:05 AM • 17883 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CASFebruary 12, 08:19 AM • 22414 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 33390 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 18894 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 19344 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 68695 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 61269 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 63352 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 71971 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 2844 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 4970 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 33723 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 34496 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 36084 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Series
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136

Hundreds of flights of German airline Lufthansa canceled due to strike by pilots and flight attendants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Germany's largest airline, Lufthansa, canceled about 800 flights due to a strike by pilots and flight attendants, affecting about 100,000 passengers. The reason for the strike was demands regarding pension provisions and other labor claims of the staff.

Hundreds of flights of German airline Lufthansa canceled due to strike by pilots and flight attendants

Germany's largest airline, Lufthansa, canceled hundreds of flights on Thursday due to a strike by pilots and cabin crew, causing widespread disruptions to air travel and affecting the plans of approximately 100,000 passengers. Reuters reports, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the company, nearly 800 flights were canceled due to industrial action. The strike is related to demands for pension provisions and other labor claims by staff. Lufthansa stated that the situation "is having an extremely severe and disproportionate impact on passengers," while also expecting that the flight schedule will largely normalize by Friday.

Departure boards at the country's largest airports, Frankfurt and Munich, showed mass cancellations of Lufthansa flights, including long-haul routes. On Thursday morning, the situation at Frankfurt Airport remained relatively calm, as most passengers had been notified of the cancellations in advance and did not arrive at the terminals.

The airline stated that it would try to rebook passengers on flights with its subsidiary or partner airlines. At the same time, passengers expressed concerns about possible new strikes and their impact on air travel costs.

The strike was organized by the pilots' union VC and the cabin crew union UFO. The action coincided with the start of the Berlin International Film Festival and on the eve of the Munich Security Conference, which traditionally gathers politicians and military officials from around the world.

Pilots are in conflict with the main airline Lufthansa and its cargo division over pension provisions. The union announced its readiness for strikes after a vote last year, as negotiations with management yielded no results. Lufthansa, for its part, states that the company does not have the financial means to meet the unions' demands.

Separately, the UFO union called for a strike by employees of Lufthansa CityLine, a subsidiary, due to plans to cease its flight operations and the employer's refusal to negotiate a social package.

Recall

Spanish train drivers recently held a three-day strike over unsatisfactory safety conditions after two fatal accidents in January. The action by the Semaf union led to disruptions in train services.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

News of the WorldEvents
Retirement age
Lufthansa
Reuters
Munich
Frankfurt
Spain
Germany