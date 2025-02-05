HPV vaccine to be in the National Vaccination Schedule with 99.9% probability - expert

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52848 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100526 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104075 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120661 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101520 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127574 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103252 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113264 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116884 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160966 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104939 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101116 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 78870 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 109506 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103839 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120661 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127574 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160966 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151188 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183342 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103839 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 109506 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137726 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139493 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167344 views
HPV vaccine to be in the National Vaccination Schedule with 99.9% probability - expert

HPV vaccine to be in the National Vaccination Schedule with 99.9% probability - expert

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22735 views

Starting in 2026, Ukraine will introduce free HPV vaccination for girls aged 12-13. The Ministry of Health is also considering expanding the program to boys and other age groups.

The head of the national technical group of experts on immunization, Fedir Lapiy, told during a telethon who will be vaccinated against HPV in 2026 for free and who can do it for money now. This was reported by a correspondent of UNN.  

In early 2025, the Ministry of Health announced changes to the National Vaccination Schedule. The list of vaccines included an injection against the papillomavirus. Infectious disease doctor Fedir Lapiy said that nothing would prevent the introduction of free HPV vaccination. It will be with a probability of 99.9%.

The doctor noted that, as planned, girls aged 12-13 will be vaccinated. Older categories can also get vaccinated, but they will have to pay for it, as it is not yet on the National Calendar. In addition, girls who have already started having sex can also protect themselves against HPV.  

“If we are talking about adults, or parents now want to do it before the introduction of the vaccine, they can do it at their own expense and will need to follow the vaccine instructions. There are either two doses before the age of 14 or three doses after the age of 15, because the vaccination program will include a single-dose vaccination regimen, this is a recommendation of the World Health Organization and there is now experience based on scientific research,”  said Fedir Lapiy. 

However, if the HPV vaccination reform does catch on, the Ministry of Health would not mind vaccinating boys for free and expanding the age range.  

We are prioritizing girls, but this does not mean that we are not considering vaccinating boys in the near future. We are currently going through a number of sequential processes when we make decisions at the level of the national technical group of experts. We are negotiating and making calculations, including financial calculations on the number of doses and how much money it will cost, and of course we are turning to our international partners to help us in these difficult days.  If we are talking about this help, we will be able to reach boys or other age groups

- the infectious disease doctor said.  

In some Ukrainian communities, local authorities provide early HPV diagnosis on their own. For example, the Brovary City Territorial Community has a program “Caring for Everyone” for 2024-2026, which aims to provide social protection and medical support to the most vulnerable populations. 

The program provides regular diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. In particular, the following examinations are available to community members:

- cervical cancer cytology screening (liquid Pap test) and HPV testing for women over 21 years of age;

- Breast and ovarian cancer screening for women aged 30 and older;

- screening for thyroid cancer by a doctor's referral;

- urological screening for the diagnosis of prostate cancer for men over 35 years of age.

 The vaccination against HPV should be included in the National Vaccination Schedule from January 1, 2026. According to Fedir Lapiy, the price of the vaccine for Ukraine, as a middle-income country, can be significantly lower compared to EU countries.

Alexander Karamushka

Alexander Karamushka

SocietyHealth
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
ukraineUkraine

