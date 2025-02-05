HPV vaccine to be in the National Vaccination Schedule with 99.9% probability - expert

The head of the national technical group of experts on immunization, Fedir Lapiy, told during a telethon who will be vaccinated against HPV in 2026 for free and who can do it for money now. This was reported by a correspondent of UNN.

In early 2025, the Ministry of Health announced changes to the National Vaccination Schedule. The list of vaccines included an injection against the papillomavirus. Infectious disease doctor Fedir Lapiy said that nothing would prevent the introduction of free HPV vaccination. It will be with a probability of 99.9%.

The doctor noted that, as planned, girls aged 12-13 will be vaccinated. Older categories can also get vaccinated, but they will have to pay for it, as it is not yet on the National Calendar. In addition, girls who have already started having sex can also protect themselves against HPV.

“If we are talking about adults, or parents now want to do it before the introduction of the vaccine, they can do it at their own expense and will need to follow the vaccine instructions. There are either two doses before the age of 14 or three doses after the age of 15, because the vaccination program will include a single-dose vaccination regimen, this is a recommendation of the World Health Organization and there is now experience based on scientific research,” said Fedir Lapiy.

However, if the HPV vaccination reform does catch on, the Ministry of Health would not mind vaccinating boys for free and expanding the age range.

We are prioritizing girls, but this does not mean that we are not considering vaccinating boys in the near future. We are currently going through a number of sequential processes when we make decisions at the level of the national technical group of experts. We are negotiating and making calculations, including financial calculations on the number of doses and how much money it will cost, and of course we are turning to our international partners to help us in these difficult days. If we are talking about this help, we will be able to reach boys or other age groups - the infectious disease doctor said.

In some Ukrainian communities, local authorities provide early HPV diagnosis on their own. For example, the Brovary City Territorial Community has a program “Caring for Everyone” for 2024-2026, which aims to provide social protection and medical support to the most vulnerable populations.

The program provides regular diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. In particular, the following examinations are available to community members:

- cervical cancer cytology screening (liquid Pap test) and HPV testing for women over 21 years of age;

- Breast and ovarian cancer screening for women aged 30 and older;

- screening for thyroid cancer by a doctor's referral;

- urological screening for the diagnosis of prostate cancer for men over 35 years of age.

The vaccination against HPV should be included in the National Vaccination Schedule from January 1, 2026. According to Fedir Lapiy, the price of the vaccine for Ukraine, as a middle-income country, can be significantly lower compared to EU countries.