How to see a zombie: instructions
Kyiv • UNN
Google has added the ability to view a 3D model of a zombie through a smartphone camera in search results. The feature is available for Android 7.0+ and iPhone 6S with iOS 11 and later.
On the eve of Halloween, you can tickle your nerves a bit and see zombies near you. UNN tells you how to do it.
To do this, you will need a smartphone with an Internet connection and a Safari browser or Google application.
Next, you need to open Google and scroll down to the "Information" section. In this section, you will see a zombie figure and a clickable inscription "View in 3D" - click on it. Next, allow the Google app to access your phone's camera. Further instructions will appear on the screen - by slowly moving your smartphone over a flat, empty surface, you will be able to see a 3D image of the "living dead" as if it were standing on that surface.
Google integrated such 3D images into search results for some queries back in 2019. For example, you can see 3D models of cats and dogs.
However, there are some technical limitations: for Android phones, the OS version must be 7.0 or later. For iPhones, this feature is available starting with the 6S model and iOS 11 or later.
