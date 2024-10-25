How to create a Halloween mood without getting too scared: five incredible cartoons

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 23852 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 120519 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 176403 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 110820 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 346675 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174910 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145811 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196412 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125245 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108279 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
66%
Popular news

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 9636 views

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 10902 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 8456 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 5988 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 5708 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 2762 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 23852 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 89611 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 120519 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 176403 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 23110 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25724 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39575 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 48053 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136572 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

How to create a Halloween mood without getting too scared: five incredible cartoons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18059 views

A selection of fascinating animated films that will create a Halloween atmosphere without excessive fear. Five cult cartoons with elements of mysticism and adventure for the whole family are presented.

How to create a Halloween mood without getting too scared: five incredible cartoons

Mysterious otherworldly world, amazing adventures, funny dead and brave protagonists, all this and much more for fans of exciting stories. UNN offers a selection of cartoons that will create a Halloween mood

Corpse Bride (2005) - The story takes place in the late 1800s in a Victorian village. Victor Van Dort and Victoria Everglot have never seen each other, but their parents intend to marry them for the sake of a strong family union. The Everglots need money, otherwise they will live on the streets, and the Van Dorts want to get into high society. On the eve of the wedding, Victor, rehearsing the words of the vows, runs away from his family and the pastor to the forest, where the unexpected happens. The young man puts the ring on a branch sticking out of the snow and the branch comes to life! It turns out that it was the finger of the bride who woke up from her afterlife. Now Victor is married to the corpse of the beautiful Emily. She drags the newlywed groom into her underworld kingdom of the dead. But Victor wants to return to his real bride.

  • Genre: Cartoon
  • Country: USA, UK
  • Director: Tim Burton, Mike Johnson
  • Cast: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson, Tracy Ullman, Paul Whitehouse, Joanna Lumley, Albert Finney, Richard E. Grant, Christopher Lee.

Coraline 2009 - Coraline moves into an old house with her parents. Her mom and dad rarely have time to spend with their teenage daughter, and she has the impression that they don't love her. While exploring the house, the girl finds a hidden door. After getting inside, the heroine finds herself in a parallel world. Coraline meets a "different" mom and dad with buttons instead of eyes, who are smiling and friendly, and around them the usual things look brighter and more attractive. But suddenly everything changes when the "other" mom offers the girl to stay with them forever, and when she refuses, she turns into a monster and begins to threaten Coraline's real family.

  • Genre: Cartoon
  • Country: USA
  • Director: Henry Selick
  • Cast: Dakota Fanning, Keith David, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, Don French, John Hodgman, Robert Bailey Jr.

Monster House 2026 - A simple 13-year-old American boy named D.J. lives next door to a very strange house. Its owner is a lonely and eccentric Mr. Nibbler, who hates it when children enter his yard. One day, the boy is left under the supervision of a nanny. Everything would have been fine if his friend Charles hadn't thrown his ball to the unfriendly neighbor. When he tries to get it back, the boy is caught by the furious owner of the house, who drives himself to a heart attack. When Mr. Nibcracker is taken to the hospital, the boys discover that a terrible force is hidden behind the house's exterior, and the owner himself is hiding a secret. The friends manage to uncover it on Halloween night.

  • Genre: Cartoon
  • Country: USA
  • Director: Gil Keenan
  • Cast: Ryan Newman, Steve Buscemi, Mitchell Musso, Catherine O'Gara, Fred Willard, Sam Lerner, Woody Schultz, Ian McConnell, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jason Lee.

Coco 2017 - this story tells about a boy Miguel, an aspiring singer and self-taught guitarist who dreams of following in the footsteps of his idol Ernesto de la Cruz, the most famous singer in the history of Mexico. But music is forbidden in Miguel's family, a hatred that has been passed down from generation to generation, starting with Miguel's great-great-grandmother, the founder of Imelda's family. Her husband, who wrote songs, decided to devote himself to his art and left Imelda with their young daughter Coco. Since then, the family has erased his name from the family tree. But Miguel manages to find out who his ancestor was, the same great singer Ernesto de la Cruz who won the hearts of millions of fans. On the Day of the Dead, when Mexicans remember their deceased relatives, Miguel is transported to the afterlife, where he has a chance to meet his famous great-great-grandfather and receive his blessing.

  • Genre: Cartoon
  • Country: USA, Mexico
  • Director: Lee Ankrich, Adrian Molina
  • Cast: Anthony González, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Brett, Alanna Jubak, René Victor, Jaime Camil, Alfonso Araú, Herbert Sigensa.

Hotel Transylvania 2012 - Count Dracula has his own hotel, where no man has ever set foot and where all the monsters can spend their time. He takes care of his daughter Mavis, who is the closest thing to him. Her birthday is coming up and soon there will be a lot of monsters. The merry vampire party goes according to plan, but suddenly an uninvited guest appears - an American tourist Jonathan, who is happy to discover and does not mind having fun at the masquerade. But the boy does not immediately realize that all the guests are real monsters. In a fit of fear, Jonathan encounters Mavis, and a spark flashes between Dracula's daughter and Jonathan. But are feelings possible between two opposites and how will the vampire father who hates humans react to this?

  • Genre: Cartoon
  • Country: USA, South Korea, Canada
  • Director: Director
  • Cast: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, Fran Drescher, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, CeeLo Green, Jon Lovitz.
Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCulture
Mexico
United Kingdom
United States
Brent
$69.56
Bitcoin
$82,803.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,118.89
Ethereum
$1,792.88