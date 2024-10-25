How to create a Halloween mood without getting too scared: five incredible cartoons

Mysterious otherworldly world, amazing adventures, funny dead and brave protagonists, all this and much more for fans of exciting stories. UNN offers a selection of cartoons that will create a Halloween mood

Corpse Bride (2005) - The story takes place in the late 1800s in a Victorian village. Victor Van Dort and Victoria Everglot have never seen each other, but their parents intend to marry them for the sake of a strong family union. The Everglots need money, otherwise they will live on the streets, and the Van Dorts want to get into high society. On the eve of the wedding, Victor, rehearsing the words of the vows, runs away from his family and the pastor to the forest, where the unexpected happens. The young man puts the ring on a branch sticking out of the snow and the branch comes to life! It turns out that it was the finger of the bride who woke up from her afterlife. Now Victor is married to the corpse of the beautiful Emily. She drags the newlywed groom into her underworld kingdom of the dead. But Victor wants to return to his real bride.

Genre: Cartoon

Country: USA, UK

Director: Tim Burton, Mike Johnson

Cast: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson, Tracy Ullman, Paul Whitehouse, Joanna Lumley, Albert Finney, Richard E. Grant, Christopher Lee.

Coraline 2009 - Coraline moves into an old house with her parents. Her mom and dad rarely have time to spend with their teenage daughter, and she has the impression that they don't love her. While exploring the house, the girl finds a hidden door. After getting inside, the heroine finds herself in a parallel world. Coraline meets a "different" mom and dad with buttons instead of eyes, who are smiling and friendly, and around them the usual things look brighter and more attractive. But suddenly everything changes when the "other" mom offers the girl to stay with them forever, and when she refuses, she turns into a monster and begins to threaten Coraline's real family.

Genre: Cartoon

Country: USA

Director: Henry Selick

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Keith David, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, Don French, John Hodgman, Robert Bailey Jr.

Monster House 2026 - A simple 13-year-old American boy named D.J. lives next door to a very strange house. Its owner is a lonely and eccentric Mr. Nibbler, who hates it when children enter his yard. One day, the boy is left under the supervision of a nanny. Everything would have been fine if his friend Charles hadn't thrown his ball to the unfriendly neighbor. When he tries to get it back, the boy is caught by the furious owner of the house, who drives himself to a heart attack. When Mr. Nibcracker is taken to the hospital, the boys discover that a terrible force is hidden behind the house's exterior, and the owner himself is hiding a secret. The friends manage to uncover it on Halloween night.

Genre: Cartoon

Country: USA

Director: Gil Keenan

Cast: Ryan Newman, Steve Buscemi, Mitchell Musso, Catherine O'Gara, Fred Willard, Sam Lerner, Woody Schultz, Ian McConnell, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jason Lee.

Coco 2017 - this story tells about a boy Miguel, an aspiring singer and self-taught guitarist who dreams of following in the footsteps of his idol Ernesto de la Cruz, the most famous singer in the history of Mexico. But music is forbidden in Miguel's family, a hatred that has been passed down from generation to generation, starting with Miguel's great-great-grandmother, the founder of Imelda's family. Her husband, who wrote songs, decided to devote himself to his art and left Imelda with their young daughter Coco. Since then, the family has erased his name from the family tree. But Miguel manages to find out who his ancestor was, the same great singer Ernesto de la Cruz who won the hearts of millions of fans. On the Day of the Dead, when Mexicans remember their deceased relatives, Miguel is transported to the afterlife, where he has a chance to meet his famous great-great-grandfather and receive his blessing.

Genre: Cartoon

Country: USA, Mexico

Director: Lee Ankrich, Adrian Molina

Cast: Anthony González, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Brett, Alanna Jubak, René Victor, Jaime Camil, Alfonso Araú, Herbert Sigensa.

Hotel Transylvania 2012 - Count Dracula has his own hotel, where no man has ever set foot and where all the monsters can spend their time. He takes care of his daughter Mavis, who is the closest thing to him. Her birthday is coming up and soon there will be a lot of monsters. The merry vampire party goes according to plan, but suddenly an uninvited guest appears - an American tourist Jonathan, who is happy to discover and does not mind having fun at the masquerade. But the boy does not immediately realize that all the guests are real monsters. In a fit of fear, Jonathan encounters Mavis, and a spark flashes between Dracula's daughter and Jonathan. But are feelings possible between two opposites and how will the vampire father who hates humans react to this?

Genre: Cartoon

Country: USA, South Korea, Canada

Director: Director