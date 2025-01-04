How many Ukrainians have the status of combatants? New data from the Ministry of Veterans

There are about a million people in Ukraine who have the status of combatants. This was reported by the Minister of Veterans Affairs Natalia Kalmykova in an interview with a telethon, UNN reports.

"As of today (end of 2024 - ed.), we have about a million people who have the status of combatants," Kalmykova said.

Addendum

In November, the government approved a strategy for veterans' policy until 2030 with three key goals. The plan envisages improving the welfare of veterans, honoring them, and engaging them in national security.

The Ministry of Veterans' Affairs of Ukraine reportedthat on December 20, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a draft law that would consolidate the status of the Unified State Register of War Veterans (USRV).

On January 3, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution according to which war veterans will receive a quarterly allowance of UAH 1,500 for physical education and sports in January.

Prime Minister Shmyhal reportedthat more than 460 veterans' support specialists work in Ukraine. More and more of them will be working every month.