How many houses are being built in the third year of the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

In January-March 2025, 2292 thousand m² of housing were commissioned in Ukraine, with the Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa regions becoming the leaders. This indicates the country's recovery.

How many houses are being built in the third year of the war in Ukraine

The State Statistics Service has updated data in the field of construction in Ukraine, which indicates the country's recovery and the possibility for citizens to return from abroad. This is reported by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

 Details

In January–March 2025, 2292 thousand m² of the total area of residential buildings were commissioned in Ukraine: 

  • 1154 thousand m² – single-apartment residential buildings;
    • 1135 thousand m² – residential buildings with two or more apartments;
      • 3 thousand m² – residential buildings for collective living.

        TOP-5 regions with commissioning of housing in the first quarter of 2025:

        • Kyiv region – 444 thousand m²;
          • Kyiv – 282 thousand m²;
            • Lviv region – 261 thousand m²;
              • Odesa region – 199 thousand m²;
                • Vinnytsia region – 168 thousand m².

                  Construction data indicate the pace of recovery, investment in the regions and the ability of Ukrainians to return home

                  - the message says. 

                  Let us remind you

                  About 200 underground schools have been launched in Ukraine to allow children to return to offline learning. Schools will also receive shelters and school buses. 

                  Yana Sokolivska

                  Yana Sokolivska

                  Real Estate
                  Lviv Oblast
                  Vinnytsia Oblast
                  Kyiv Oblast
                  Odesa Oblast
                  Ukraine
                  Kyiv
