Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy

Hourly power outages in Ukraine have been canceled, but may still return today, the Ministry of Energy reported, writes UNN.

Currently, hourly power outages have been canceled throughout Ukraine. At the same time, there is a possibility of their return during the day - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Ukrainians are advised to follow updates on the official pages of their regional power distribution companies.

"In some regions, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers are in effect until 7:00 PM," the ministry added.

Russian attack

"The enemy once again launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure facilities in several regions, and as of morning, a significant number of consumers in several regions are without power. Emergency recovery work is ongoing, energy workers are working continuously to restore power supply as soon as possible," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Ukrainians were urged to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 13.17 m. This is sufficient to meet the station's needs," the report says.