$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:17 AM • 3480 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:02 AM • 7328 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
07:49 AM • 7276 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
06:13 AM • 14469 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 24387 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 43147 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 44040 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 42344 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 89470 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 43819 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
"Azovstal" under Pushilin: occupiers prepare a 20 billion ruble scam - CNSOctober 29, 11:38 PM • 23542 views
Moscow was attacked by drones overnight, several Russian airports suspended operationsOctober 30, 02:14 AM • 22753 views
Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy attack: an infrastructure object was damaged, fires are raging in the cityPhoto03:11 AM • 17170 views
Enemy strikes on energy infrastructure caused power outages and train delays04:34 AM • 28986 views
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - Ukrenergo06:35 AM • 10565 views
Publications
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?08:40 AM • 3332 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 89463 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 78856 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 65601 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 97371 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Lindsey Graham
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Zaporizhzhia
South Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 26426 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 34646 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 59885 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 64300 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 45348 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Hill
9K720 Iskander

Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3482 views

Hourly power outages have been canceled throughout Ukraine, but there is a possibility of their return during the day. Follow updates on the official pages of your region's oblenergo.

Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy

Hourly power outages in Ukraine have been canceled, but may still return today, the Ministry of Energy reported, writes UNN.

Currently, hourly power outages have been canceled throughout Ukraine. At the same time, there is a possibility of their return during the day

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Ukrainians are advised to follow updates on the official pages of their regional power distribution companies.

"In some regions, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers are in effect until 7:00 PM," the ministry added.

Russian attack

"The enemy once again launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure facilities in several regions, and as of morning, a significant number of consumers in several regions are without power. Emergency recovery work is ongoing, energy workers are working continuously to restore power supply as soon as possible," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Massive Russian attack on Ukraine on October 30: DTEK facilities damaged in various regions, including a thermal power plant30.10.25, 09:41 • 1598 views

Ukrainians were urged to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 13.17 m. This is sufficient to meet the station's needs," the report says.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine