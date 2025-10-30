Massive Russian attack on Ukraine on October 30: DTEK facilities damaged in various regions, including a thermal power plant

On October 30, Russian occupiers attacked DTEK thermal power plants in various regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

As a result of the attack, the equipment of the thermal power plants was seriously damaged. Specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

This is the third massive attack on the company's thermal power plants in October - DTEK said in a statement.

They added that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been shelled more than 210 times.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on October 30, in all regions of Ukraine, from 08:00 to 19:00, hourly power outage schedules were in effect, as well as power limitation schedules for industrial consumers.