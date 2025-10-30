Massive Russian attack on Ukraine on October 30: DTEK facilities damaged in various regions, including a thermal power plant

$42.080.01
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy
08:02 AM • 7328 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
07:49 AM • 7276 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
06:13 AM • 14469 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 24387 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 43147 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 44040 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 42344 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 89470 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 43819 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
Publications
Exclusives
"Azovstal" under Pushilin: occupiers prepare a 20 billion ruble scam - CNSOctober 29, 11:38 PM • 23722 views
Moscow was attacked by drones overnight, several Russian airports suspended operationsOctober 30, 02:14 AM • 22949 views
Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy attack: an infrastructure object was damaged, fires are raging in the cityPhoto03:11 AM • 17364 views
Enemy strikes on energy infrastructure caused power outages and train delays04:34 AM • 29183 views
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - Ukrenergo06:35 AM • 10763 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?08:40 AM • 3404 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 89482 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 78872 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 65616 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 97387 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 26435 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 34656 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 59894 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 64308 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 45355 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine on October 30: DTEK facilities damaged in various regions, including a thermal power plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1608 views

On October 30, Russian occupiers attacked DTEK thermal power plants, seriously damaging equipment. This is already the third massive attack on the company's thermal power plants in October; in total, they have been shelled more than 210 times since the beginning of the invasion.

Massive Russian attack on Ukraine on October 30: DTEK facilities damaged in various regions, including a thermal power plant

On October 30, Russian occupiers attacked DTEK thermal power plants in various regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

As a result of the attack, the equipment of the thermal power plants was seriously damaged. Specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

This is the third massive attack on the company's thermal power plants in October

- DTEK said in a statement.

They added that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been shelled more than 210 times.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on October 30, in all regions of Ukraine, from 08:00 to 19:00, hourly power outage schedules were in effect, as well as power limitation schedules for industrial consumers.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
DTEK
Ukraine