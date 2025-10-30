Massive Russian attack on Ukraine on October 30: DTEK facilities damaged in various regions, including a thermal power plant
Kyiv • UNN
On October 30, Russian occupiers attacked DTEK thermal power plants, seriously damaging equipment. This is already the third massive attack on the company's thermal power plants in October; in total, they have been shelled more than 210 times since the beginning of the invasion.
On October 30, Russian occupiers attacked DTEK thermal power plants in various regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.
Details
As a result of the attack, the equipment of the thermal power plants was seriously damaged. Specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
This is the third massive attack on the company's thermal power plants in October
They added that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been shelled more than 210 times.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that on October 30, in all regions of Ukraine, from 08:00 to 19:00, hourly power outage schedules were in effect, as well as power limitation schedules for industrial consumers.