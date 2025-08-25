$41.280.07
Hospital in southern Gaza attacked: Palestinian sources report 14 dead, including journalists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Palestinian sources report 14 dead, including four journalists, as a result of an attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza. Among the dead are Reuters and Al Jazeera cameramen.

Hospital in southern Gaza attacked: Palestinian sources report 14 dead, including journalists

Four journalists, including a Reuters cameraman and an Al Jazeera cameraman, died on Monday as a result of an incident involving an attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza. This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP and Associated Press.

Details

According to Palestinian sources, 14 people died as a result of the Israeli attack on "Nasser" hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Among the dead are four journalists, including a Reuters cameraman and an Al Jazeera cameraman.

For reference

According to the health department controlled by the Islamist movement Hamas, the target of the attacks was "Nasser" hospital in Khan Yunis. One of the killed journalists, cameraman Hussam al-Masri, was reportedly a freelance employee of the Reuters news agency.

Among other killed, according to the authorities, are Mariam Abu Dagga, Moaz Abu Taha, and Mohammed Salama, who worked for the Qatari television company Al Jazeera.

Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, the largest in southern Gaza, has withstood raids and bombings for 22 months of war, and officials have reported critical shortages of supplies and personnel.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to questions about the attack.

What is known as of now

At least 14 people died. In addition to journalists, a paramedic also died.

The second attack occurred after rescuers, journalists, and others rushed to the clinic after the first attack. The Israeli army stated that it is investigating these reports.

- eyewitnesses report

Recall

Israel carried out massive airstrikes on strategic targets in the Yemeni capital Sana'a in response to the Houthis' launch of a new missile. As a result of the strikes, at least four people died and 67 were injured.

Ihor Telezhnikov

