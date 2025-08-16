$41.450.06
Homeless Animals Day and International Geocaching Day: what else is celebrated on August 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

On August 16, the world celebrates a number of holidays, including Homeless Animals Day, International Geocaching Day, World Kite Day, and Men's Beauty Day. Also on this day, the Third Savior, or Nut Savior, is celebrated.

Homeless Animals Day and International Geocaching Day: what else is celebrated on August 16

Today, August 16, marks Homeless Animals Day and International Geocaching Day – a tourist game using GPS, in which participants search for caches created by other players, writes UNN.

Homeless Animals Day

Every year, the third Saturday of August is dedicated to World Homeless Animals Day. This holiday aims to draw public attention to the problems faced by pets left without a home. This problem is global in scale and widespread in many countries around the world. In Ukraine, it also remains relevant, especially due to the war. On this day, activists and organizations that protect animal rights call on the public to support four-legged friends.

Saiga antelopes, whales, and mother beetles: winners of the 2025 Wildlife Photography Contest announced15.08.25, 10:54 • 4402 views

World Kite Day

August 16 marks World Kite Day — ancient flying devices used for entertainment, sports, and practical purposes. It is believed that the first kites appeared about 3,000 years ago in China, where they were made of silk and bamboo, decorated with mythological images, and equipped with whistles. Historically, they were used for military reconnaissance, raising flags, weather forecasting, and fireworks.

Kites spread throughout Asia, where they also served as religious attributes. In Korea, they were launched for the health of children, in Thailand - to appease the gods, asking not to flood the fields. Today, kites are mostly used for entertainment and sports competitions.

Men's Beauty Day

Every year on August 16, Men's Beauty Day is celebrated – a holiday of self-care for men. It was founded in 2007 in the USA by American Crew, a company specializing in men's cosmetics.

The purpose of the holiday is to combat stereotypes that men should not care about their appearance or show emotions. Today, Men's Beauty Day reminds us that self-care is the norm, and every man can celebrate it as he sees fit.

International Geocaching Day

Every year, the third Saturday of August marks International Geocaching Day – a tourist game using GPS, in which participants search for caches created by other players. You can play alone, with friends, or with family. One player places a cache, records its GPS coordinates, and publishes them online, while others go searching for it with a GPS device using these coordinates.

The rules of the game often advise placing caches in places of natural, historical, or cultural value, which makes the search not only entertaining but also educational. Players can get acquainted with sights, discover new facts, and get interesting information. The inaccuracy of GPS, which indicates only the approximate location of the cache – from one to several meters – creates additional difficulty.

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice09.06.25, 15:50 • 395262 views

Feast of the Third Savior (Nut Savior, transfer of the Image of Christ Not Made by Hands)

The Third Savior, or the Feast of the Transfer of the Image of the Lord Jesus Christ Not Made by Hands, is celebrated on August 16. It is also called the Nut or Bread Savior, because by this time the harvest is completed, and the nut harvesting season begins. During this period, housewives bake bread from the new flour harvest. Nuts, fresh bread, honey, apples, and pears are usually served at the festive table. Since the holiday falls at the end of the Dormition Fast, it is allowed to cook various dishes with meat and other products.

Unlike other holidays, work on this day is not only allowed but also considered necessary.

Pope Leo XIV called for an end to the war in Ukraine and to stop the humanitarian crisis in Gaza15.08.25, 14:08 • 3736 views

Alona Utkina

