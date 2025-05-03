$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
09:33 AM • 1400 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
06:30 AM • 10649 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

06:01 AM • 24249 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 28500 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 50304 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 47495 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 50055 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 68916 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 86275 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46294 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Hockey: Ukraine will play a decisive match against Japan at the World Championship for promotion to the elite division

Kyiv • UNN

 • 786 views

On May 3, the Ukrainian national ice hockey team will play a match against Japan, a victory in which will allow them to play in the elite division for the first time in 18 years. Broadcast at 12:30 on «Suspilne Sport».

Hockey: Ukraine will play a decisive match against Japan at the World Championship for promotion to the elite division

Today, May 3, the Ukrainian national ice hockey team will play its final match at the World Championship in Division 1A against Japan. To move up in class, it is necessary to defeat the Japanese, and a victory over them will allow Ukraine to play in the elite division for the first time in 18 years. This is reported by the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

"Today, May 3, the Ukrainian national team will play its final match at the World Championship in Division 1A. The game against the Japanese national team may give us the right to play in the elite division for the first time in 18 years. As of the final round, our rivals no longer have tournament motivation. The World Championship for Japan was not the best, but they won a head-to-head match for survival against Romania. The hosts of this year's tournament will drop to D1B next year, and the Romanian national team will be replaced by the Lithuanian national team," the statement reads.

The federation emphasizes that to move up in class, it is necessary to defeat Japan. Any victory, or even a draw in regular time, will secure Ukraine a place in the top 2.

"The only scenario in which we will not take a qualifying place requires three coincidences at once: a defeat by Japan in regular time + any victory of Great Britain over Poland + a victory of Italy over Romania in regular time," the federation added.

The match between Japan and Ukraine will start at 12:30, and the broadcast will be shown by "Suspilne Sport".

Addition

Ukraine has played with Japan quite regularly, but the statistics of these matches in recent years speak in favor of the Japanese.

"At the World Championships in 2022 and 2023, we lost with scores of 2:8 and 3:5, respectively. These are our most recent meetings, after the start of the full-scale invasion of Russian occupiers. But the most recent friendly game with Japan ended with our victory. It was the last match of preparation for this World Championship in Romania," the federation noted.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian hockey players at the World Ice Hockey Championship in Division IA, which takes place in Romania, won 2 more victories. And they are one step closer to competing in the elite division.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Lithuania
United Kingdom
Italy
Romania
Japan
Ukraine
Poland
