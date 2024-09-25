ukenru
Actual
Hezbollah confirms death of commander after Israeli strike

Hezbollah confirms death of commander after Israeli strike

Kyiv  •  UNN

Hezbollah announces the death of commander Ibrahim Mohammed Kobaysi after an Israeli strike on the outskirts of Beirut. According to Lebanese authorities, six people were killed in the attack.

Hezbollah announced the death of commander Ibrahim Mohammed Qubaisi after an Israeli strike on the outskirts of Beirut, UNN reports, citing France 24.

Details

"Hezbollah announced the death of a commander early Wednesday morning, hours after the Israeli army said it had killed him in a strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut that Lebanese authorities said killed six people," the newspaper writes.

In a statement, the Iranian-backed group announced the death of "commander Ibrahim Mohammed Qubaisi," who "was martyred on the way to Jerusalem," a phrase Hezbollah uses to refer to fighters killed by Israeli forces.

According to the IDF, "at night (Wednesday), under the direction of the Israel Defense Forces intelligence, the Israeli Air Force conducted an additional strike on Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon. "As part of the strikes, the Israeli Air Force struck terrorists operating in Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, weapons depots, launchers and additional terrorist targets," the statement said.

"Following the strike on numerous Hezbollah weapons depots, secondary explosions were recorded, indicating the presence of large quantities of weapons at the targeted sites," the statement said.

It is also reported that after the launch of a surface-to-surface missile in the direction of central Israel, the Israeli Air Force hit the launcher from which the missile was fired in the Nafahiya area of Lebanon.

