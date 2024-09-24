Israel strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon overnight

The Israeli Defense Forces struck dozens of Hezbollah targets overnight as part of Operation Northern Arrows, the IDF reported on social media on Tuesday, UNN reports.

"At night (Tuesday), under the direction of IDF intelligence, the Israeli Air Force struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in numerous areas in southern Lebanon.

During the strikes, the Israeli Defense Forces struck the Hezbollah terrorist cell that carried out the attack and the launchers that were used to fire on the HaAmakim area during the night," the statement said.

In addition, as noted, IDF artillery and tanks conducted additional attacks on targets in the area of Aita al-Shab and Ramieh in southern Lebanon.

There were also reports of morning shelling in the HaAmakim area and the Upper Galilee from Lebanon.

