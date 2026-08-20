"He's gone crazy": Tusk called Morawiecki's idea of a referendum on Schengen crazy

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized his political opponent, former head of government Mateusz Morawiecki, for the idea of holding a referendum on the potential suspension of Poland’s membership in the Schengen Area. This was reported by Onet, UNN informs.

Details

In particular, Tusk criticized the idea of creating a deportation service in the country.

This is absolutely shameless. It is somewhat similar to the American model, but in my opinion, it is not the best model. Our migration problem ended with the government of Mateusz Morawiecki. You have probably forgotten that Mateusz Morawiecki was fully involved in visa trading, the absolutely mass issuance of work permits, and this was for migrants from countries that, as we know, pose the greatest risk - Tusk said.

According to him, Morawiecki is "the last person who should be expressing an opinion at all." In addition, he openly criticized the idea of a referendum on suspending Poland’s participation in the Schengen Area.

"No, I don't believe it. Does that mean something happened to him? Something happened to him? No, there definitely will not be a referendum on Schengen. ... He has gone mad," Tusk said.

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