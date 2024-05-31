Helped Russian troops capture Avdiivka: Russian informant detained

The Security Service detained another Russian informant who spied on the Defense Forces during the battles for Avdiivka. She spied on the routes of movement and the number of military columns of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are aimed at strengthening the combat positions of the defenders. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

Living on the territory of the city, the malefactor recorded the locations of strongholds and firing points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. She also spied on the routes of movement and the number of military convoys that are aimed at strengthening the combat positions of The Defenders of Avdiivka., - the message says.

Details

It is noted that the person involved transmitted the received intelligence via Messenger to her medical sister of the Russian occupation group, who took part in the continuous storming of the city. A relative of the defendant reported on the information received to the military intelligence of the aggressor country. The Nazis used this information to plan combat operations to capture Avdiivka, using assault groups, heavy artillery and bomber aircraft.

Subsequently, when active fighting began in the city, the enemy informant went to Kryvyi Rih, where she hoped to "sit out" under the guise of a migrant. There she" lay low " in a rented apartment, which she rented for social payments for displaced persons.

SBU officers documented the criminal activities of the person involved, established the place where she was hiding from justice, and detained her. During a search of the informant's temporary home, a mobile phone was found with evidence of her intelligence and subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation.

Now investigators of the Security Service have informed her of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine). The malefactor is in custody. She faces up to 8 years in prison.

