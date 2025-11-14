Helped over 120 men illegally leave Ukraine: five border guards in Volyn received suspicion notices

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 3624 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
08:55 AM • 2070 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
07:50 AM • 11538 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
07:19 AM • 39206 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27Photo
07:18 AM • 38374 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 87331 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 126003 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 124423 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 251513 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 113104 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Novorossiysk attacked by drones, oil terminal damagedVideoNovember 14, 12:25 AM • 9054 views
Night attack on Kyiv: 9 injured, damaged buildings and heating networksNovember 14, 12:53 AM • 7846 views
Drone operators destroyed a Russian "turtle tank" and "dismantled" enemy infantry one by one - SBGSVideoNovember 14, 04:03 AM • 6008 views
Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescuedPhotoNovember 14, 04:13 AM • 44025 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhoto06:10 AM • 28661 views
Publications
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 3612 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 251511 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 204138 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 83901 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 69048 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world09:46 AM • 1760 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 70695 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 69858 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 58734 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 96094 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander

Helped over 120 men illegally leave Ukraine: five border guards in Volyn received suspicion notices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

Five servicemen of the Volyn Border Detachment have been notified of suspicion of aiding illegal border crossing. They allowed over 120 men of conscription age to leave for Poland.

Helped over 120 men illegally leave Ukraine: five border guards in Volyn received suspicion notices

Law enforcement officers have notified five servicemen of the Volyn border detachment of suspicion of assisting in the illegal crossing of the state border by men of conscription age. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, in the period from October 2023 to January 2024, the defendants systematically failed to properly control documents at one of the checkpoints across the Ukrainian-Polish border.

As a result, more than 120 men freely left for Poland under martial law.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 332, Part 3 of Article 419 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – assistance in illegal transportation of persons across the state border by an official using official position and violation of the rules of border service, which led to grave consequences, committed under martial law.

The defendants face imprisonment from three to ten years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Recall

In Zakarpattia, the head of a law enforcement agency group was exposed, who used official information to organize the illegal transportation of a man of conscription age to Romania for 2 thousand dollars. The defendant demanded payment in cryptocurrency through disappearing messages on Telegram.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
State Border of Ukraine
Romania
Ukraine
Poland