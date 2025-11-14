Helped over 120 men illegally leave Ukraine: five border guards in Volyn received suspicion notices

Law enforcement officers have notified five servicemen of the Volyn border detachment of suspicion of assisting in the illegal crossing of the state border by men of conscription age. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, in the period from October 2023 to January 2024, the defendants systematically failed to properly control documents at one of the checkpoints across the Ukrainian-Polish border.

As a result, more than 120 men freely left for Poland under martial law.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 332, Part 3 of Article 419 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – assistance in illegal transportation of persons across the state border by an official using official position and violation of the rules of border service, which led to grave consequences, committed under martial law.

The defendants face imprisonment from three to ten years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Recall

In Zakarpattia, the head of a law enforcement agency group was exposed, who used official information to organize the illegal transportation of a man of conscription age to Romania for 2 thousand dollars. The defendant demanded payment in cryptocurrency through disappearing messages on Telegram.