Helped her cohabitant rape her own daughter: the woman will be tried, prosecutors will insist on the harshest punishment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2006 views

In Kyiv Oblast, a woman will be tried for helping her cohabitant systematically rape her underage daughter. She forced the girl to remain silent and took intimate photos for the man.

Helped her cohabitant rape her own daughter: the woman will be tried, prosecutors will insist on the harshest punishment

Near Kyiv, for several months, a man systematically raped an underage girl, and her mother not only knew about it but also helped conceal the crime. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the woman will be tried, UNN reports.

Juvenile prosecutors of the Vyshhorod District Prosecutor's Office have sent an indictment to the court in a case concerning a crime against the sexual freedom and inviolability of a minor

- the report says.

Details

The investigation established that the family lived in the Vyshhorod district. The mother and her cohabitant were not officially employed anywhere. However, the family was not registered with authorized services.

For several months, the man systematically raped the child, and the mother not only knew about it but also helped conceal the crime. The woman forced her daughter to remain silent, intimidated her, and followed her cohabitant's instructions

- the prosecutor's office reported.

In addition, the woman took intimate photographs of her daughter, which she gave to the man to satisfy his sexual needs.

The crime became known when the cohabitant beat the woman, and she immediately contacted the police. At that moment, the girl told law enforcement officers about the violence she had been experiencing for a long time.

Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape children13.10.25, 16:46 • 13725 views

Add

The actions of the accused are qualified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 6 of Article 152, Part 4 of Article 153, Part 2 of Article 156, and Part 4 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - rape and sexual violence against a minor child, committed by a group of persons.

Both have been taken into custody. The prosecution will insist on the harshest possible punishment for the crime against the child.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced changes in the approach to the participation of prosecutors in the investigation of violent crimes against children23.06.25, 13:46 • 2310 views

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko initiated the need to introduce an alternative-free punishment in the form of life imprisonment for particularly serious crimes against children. He appealed to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee with a proposal to support the relevant initiative and introduce such punishment for the murder and rape of children.

Today, life imprisonment is provided for in exceptional cases; mostly, it refers to a punishment of 15 years in prison, sometimes with the possibility of reducing the term of imprisonment.

It should be added that the prosecution is actively seeking the imposition of the maximum severe sentence - life imprisonment.

Statistics

Over the past 19 months, 67 children have been victims of intentional homicides;

531 children suffered from sexual violence, 360 of whom were under 14 years old.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada