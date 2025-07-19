"Hellish night and morning for Pavlohrad": the OVA reported the most massive attack with missiles and drones

On the night of July 19, Russian troops carried out the most massive attack on Pavlohrad, using missiles and drones. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

Hellish night and morning for Pavlohrad. The most massive attack on the city. Explosion after explosion. Russian terrorists targeted it with missiles and drones. - he wrote on his Telegram channel

According to the official, the fire station, industrial enterprises, and a five-story residential building in the city were damaged. Fires broke out, and information is being clarified.

Yesterday evening, the enemy directed missiles at the region. As a result of the attack, fires occurred in Dnipro and the surrounding area. In Synelnykivshchyna, 2 private houses were damaged. - stated the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA in his post.

Separately, in the Nikopol district, Russian troops struck with FPV drones and artillery. The Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrov communities came under shelling. A minibus was damaged.

"According to updated information, a 57-year-old man was injured due to the attack on the Marhanets community, which occurred yesterday evening," Lysak added.

Since February 24, 2022, in Dnipro, as a result of enemy attacks, 13 healthcare facilities have been damaged, and 2 have been destroyed. Also, 65 general secondary education institutions and 43 preschool institutions have been affected.

