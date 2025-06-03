$41.620.09
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
June 3, 11:55 AM

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Publications
Exclusives
Hegset will visit the EU to participate in the meeting of NATO defense ministers and the celebration of "D-Day" in Normandy

Kyiv • UNN

 1034 views

Pete Hegset will also join European defense chiefs in celebrating the anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy. He will call on NATO allies to increase defense spending.

Hegset will visit the EU to participate in the meeting of NATO defense ministers and the celebration of "D-Day" in Normandy

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset will travel to the European Union this week to attend a meeting of NATO defense ministers and join European heads of defense agencies in commemorating the anniversary of the Allied landing in Normandy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Pentagon.

Details

It is noted that Hegset will visit Belgium on June 5, and will arrive in France on June 6 for the celebrations.

The head of the Pentagon will deliver a speech at a meeting of defense ministers dedicated to promoting U.S. President Donald Trump's call for NATO allies to increase their defense spending to 5% of national GDP and reorient the Alliance's activities to collective defense and deterrence.

During the celebration of "D-Day", Hegset will participate in events commemorating the memory of the valiant patriots who fought for freedom in Europe and around the world.

NATO will force Britain to increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP to please Trump03.06.25, 18:06 • 1398 views

Reference

"D-Day" or the landing in Normandy is dated June 6, 1944. The operation carried out that day became one of the most important events of World War II. It was an amphibious landing invasion of Allied forces, including the United States, Great Britain, and Canada, on the shores of Normandy, France, to open a second front against Nazi Germany. 

Recall

NATO is asking European member states to expand their ground-based air defense capabilities fivefold, as the alliance seeks to fill a key gap in response to the threat of Russian aggression.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Pete Hegseth
The Pentagon
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Canada
France
Belgium
United Kingdom
United States
