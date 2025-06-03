U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset will travel to the European Union this week to attend a meeting of NATO defense ministers and join European heads of defense agencies in commemorating the anniversary of the Allied landing in Normandy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Pentagon.

Details

It is noted that Hegset will visit Belgium on June 5, and will arrive in France on June 6 for the celebrations.

The head of the Pentagon will deliver a speech at a meeting of defense ministers dedicated to promoting U.S. President Donald Trump's call for NATO allies to increase their defense spending to 5% of national GDP and reorient the Alliance's activities to collective defense and deterrence.

During the celebration of "D-Day", Hegset will participate in events commemorating the memory of the valiant patriots who fought for freedom in Europe and around the world.

NATO will force Britain to increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP to please Trump

Reference

"D-Day" or the landing in Normandy is dated June 6, 1944. The operation carried out that day became one of the most important events of World War II. It was an amphibious landing invasion of Allied forces, including the United States, Great Britain, and Canada, on the shores of Normandy, France, to open a second front against Nazi Germany.

Recall

NATO is asking European member states to expand their ground-based air defense capabilities fivefold, as the alliance seeks to fill a key gap in response to the threat of Russian aggression.