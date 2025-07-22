Heavy rains in China caused the death of two people and the disappearance of ten more

Heavy rains in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong have killed two people and left ten missing, local authorities said on Tuesday. In just five hours, the Laiwu district of Jinan received rainfall equivalent to half a year's norm. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

A maximum of 364 millimeters (14.3 inches) of precipitation was recorded from midnight to 5 am local time. This is almost half of Jinan's annual average of 733 millimeters (28.9 inches).

In the mountain villages of Shiwuzi and Zhujiayu near Jinan, sudden floods occurred, destroying or damaging 19 houses. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities are mobilizing all resources to search for the missing.

This downpour is part of a broader trend of extreme weather conditions across China, caused by the East Asian monsoon, which is severely affecting the world's second-largest economy.

The southern regions of the country are also suffering from heavy rains after Typhoon Wipha hit Hong Kong on Sunday.

Meteorologists link such extreme precipitation and severe floods to climate change. They pose an increasing threat, overloading outdated hydraulic structures, forcing millions of people to leave their homes, and causing serious damage to the agricultural sector, which is worth $2.8 trillion.

In South Korea, rains eased after record downpours, 18 dead