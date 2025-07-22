Heavy rains in China caused the death of two people and the disappearance of ten more

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
08:08 AM • 13323 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
07:27 AM • 32131 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
06:19 AM • 56205 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 31117 views
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
05:56 AM • 39870 views
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 27846 views
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
July 21, 05:47 PM • 41170 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 139537 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 64695 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 94299 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
47%
743mm
Popular news
Netherlands to make significant contribution to Patriot supplies for Ukraine - Defense MinisterJuly 22, 12:40 AM • 39147 views
Two Kyiv residents set fire to homes of military families on order of Russian special services: details from the National PoliceJuly 22, 01:01 AM • 42965 views
Ukrainian military showed spectacular destruction of occupiers and enemy equipment in Kharkiv regionJuly 22, 01:23 AM • 37470 views
Attack on Odesa: city mayor spoke about the consequences of enemy drone strikesJuly 22, 01:47 AM • 35847 views
Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a conditionJuly 22, 02:11 AM • 39884 views
Publications
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminykh07:18 AM • 34038 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts06:46 AM • 35264 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League06:19 AM • 56205 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 104544 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 139537 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Igor Kolomoisky
Ilan Shor
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
China
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 137091 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 230986 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 246015 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 241914 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 241317 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Heavy rains in China caused the death of two people and the disappearance of ten more

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

Heavy rains in China's Shandong province have led to the death of two people and the disappearance of ten. Half a year's worth of precipitation fell in five hours, causing floods and destruction of homes.

Heavy rains in China caused the death of two people and the disappearance of ten more

Heavy rains in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong have killed two people and left ten missing, local authorities said on Tuesday. In just five hours, the Laiwu district of Jinan received rainfall equivalent to half a year's norm. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

A maximum of 364 millimeters (14.3 inches) of precipitation was recorded from midnight to 5 am local time. This is almost half of Jinan's annual average of 733 millimeters (28.9 inches).

In the mountain villages of Shiwuzi and Zhujiayu near Jinan, sudden floods occurred, destroying or damaging 19 houses. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities are mobilizing all resources to search for the missing.

This downpour is part of a broader trend of extreme weather conditions across China, caused by the East Asian monsoon, which is severely affecting the world's second-largest economy.

The southern regions of the country are also suffering from heavy rains after Typhoon Wipha hit Hong Kong on Sunday.

Meteorologists link such extreme precipitation and severe floods to climate change. They pose an increasing threat, overloading outdated hydraulic structures, forcing millions of people to leave their homes, and causing serious damage to the agricultural sector, which is worth $2.8 trillion.

In South Korea, rains eased after record downpours, 18 dead21.07.25, 17:15 • 6738 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Reuters
Hong Kong
China
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9