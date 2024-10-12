Headquarters for preparing regions for winter challenges created under the Government - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
The government has set up a headquarters to monitor the regions' winterization. Shmyhal emphasized the importance of protecting energy facilities, stockpiling and developing decentralized generation.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has informed that the government has set up a headquarters to deal with and monitor the readiness of Ukrainian regions and communities for "winter challenges." The head of the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers announced this in a telegram following a meeting with the heads of regional state administrations, with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta, UNN reports.
We need to consider all scenarios and respond promptly to emergencies. The Ministry of Energy and the heads of the regions have clear tasks to protect energy facilities, build up the necessary reserves and develop decentralized generation. We have to move forward in these matters in a coordinated and fast manner,
In addition, the Prime Minister reported that he had heard information from the heads of the RMAs on the progress of rebuilding key facilities and building shelters in schools.
The government has allocated appropriate funds for this. It is important to understand the current situation and needs. The regions should also communicate more actively with international partners to attract support for the implementation of priority projects. The government has created all the conditions for this,
