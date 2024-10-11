A trust fund for Ukraine from the World Bank for at least 10 billion: Shmyhal tells where the funds will be directed
The World Bank Board of Directors has approved the establishment of a $10 billion special financial trust fund for Ukraine. The funds will be used to support the budget and critical recovery needs.
This week, the World Bank's Board of Directors approved the creation of a special financial trust fund for Ukraine worth at least $10 billion. The funds will be used to support the budget and critical recovery needs. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.
According to Shmyhal, the main donors will be the United States and several other countries, and in the future the size of the fund may be increased when other donors join it.
The funds will primarily be used to support the budget - salaries and social expenditures, as well as critical recovery needs
The World Bank's Board of Directors has approved a new fund for Ukraine, with funds from the United States, Japan, and Canada.