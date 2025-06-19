Head of Territorial Defense Staff Charged with Awarding Over 30 Million "Combat" Bonuses to Rear Echelon Unit

Law enforcement officers exposed facts of illegal accrual of bonuses for participation in combat operations. The head of the battalion staff of one of the military units of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is involved in the case.

Reports **UNN** citing the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

Illegal accrual of bonuses, new facts: a district official who accrued "combat" bonuses worth UAH 35 million to a rear battalion has been exposed in the Lviv region.

The head of the battalion staff of one of the military units of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Lviv region is involved in the scheme - reports the SSU.

As the investigation established, from August to December 2023, the suspect groundlessly accrued "combat" bonuses totaling UAH 35 million to his subordinates, who did not carry out tasks on the front line.

To do this, the official entered false data into reports, stating that the unit's personnel were allegedly fighting on the contact line.

Based on these documents, the financial service of the military unit paid monthly additional payments of UAH 100,000 to the servicemen. In reality, however, this unit carried out tasks in rear areas and was not on the front line.

Based on the collected evidence, the battalion chief of staff was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (negligent attitude towards military service in wartime conditions). The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is being decided. The offender faces up to 8 years of imprisonment. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

We remind you

The State Bureau of Investigation reported new suspicions in the case of large-scale abuses in the 110th brigade.

In the Mykolaiv region, State Bureau of Investigation employees exposed a fraudulent scheme of appropriating combat payments to military personnel who did not actually stay in the areas of combat operations and did not directly participate in them.