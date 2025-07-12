$41.820.05
July 11, 07:13 PM • 18143 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Head of Chernivtsi OVA refuted the death of two more seriously wounded in Chernivtsi, the number of victims is two

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

Head of Chernivtsi OVA Ruslan Zaparanuk refuted information about the death of two more seriously wounded, confirming that the number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack in Chernivtsi is two. Doctors continue to fight for the lives of all seriously wounded.

The head of the Chernivtsi OVA, Ruslan Zaparanuk, denied the death of two more seriously wounded as a result of the Russian attack in Chernivtsi, instead, their number remains two people. He reported this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

"Update! Doctors are still fighting for the lives of all seriously wounded! Current information as of 8:40 AM - 2 dead!" - the message says.

Addition

Earlier, the Head of the Chernivtsi OVA reported that four people died as a result of the night attack by Russians in Chernivtsi, two more were seriously wounded, and ten received minor injuries. Residential buildings, shops, administrative buildings, and cars were damaged.

Recall

In several cities of Ukraine on the night of Saturday, July 12,  explosions were heard. In particular, a series of explosions were reported in Lutsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lutsk
Lviv
