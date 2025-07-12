Head of Chernivtsi OVA refuted the death of two more seriously wounded in Chernivtsi, the number of victims is two
Kyiv • UNN
Head of Chernivtsi OVA Ruslan Zaparanuk refuted information about the death of two more seriously wounded, confirming that the number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack in Chernivtsi is two. Doctors continue to fight for the lives of all seriously wounded.
The head of the Chernivtsi OVA, Ruslan Zaparanuk, denied the death of two more seriously wounded as a result of the Russian attack in Chernivtsi, instead, their number remains two people. He reported this on Facebook, writes UNN.
Details
"Update! Doctors are still fighting for the lives of all seriously wounded! Current information as of 8:40 AM - 2 dead!" - the message says.
Addition
Earlier, the Head of the Chernivtsi OVA reported that four people died as a result of the night attack by Russians in Chernivtsi, two more were seriously wounded, and ten received minor injuries. Residential buildings, shops, administrative buildings, and cars were damaged.
Recall
In several cities of Ukraine on the night of Saturday, July 12, explosions were heard. In particular, a series of explosions were reported in Lutsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi.