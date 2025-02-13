He will be able to call directly: Trump gave Zelensky his personal number

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 6331 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 50312 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 74330 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106118 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76130 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117640 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101104 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113062 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116706 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153497 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110232 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 88734 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 55993 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 85154 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 44847 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106118 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117640 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153497 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144142 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176480 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 44847 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 85154 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134313 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136216 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164462 views
He will be able to call directly: Trump gave Zelensky his personal number

He will be able to call directly: Trump gave Zelensky his personal number

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27756 views

During the phone conversation, Trump provided Zelensky with his personal number for direct communication. In response, Zelenskyy promised to hand over Oleksandr Usyk's championship belt.

US President Donald Trump has given Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy his personal number, emphasizing that the Ukrainian leader can call him directly. At the same time, Zelensky promised Trump to give him Oleksandr Usyk's belt. This was reported by Axios, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Trump gave Zelenskyy his personal number at the end of the conversation and said he could call him directly.

At the end of the conversation, Zelensky told Trump that he would give him the championship belt from Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk.

Addendum 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the winners and medalists of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris and awarded them with state awards. In their turn, the Olympians handed the President a Paris 2024 poster signed by Ukrainian athletes, and boxer Oleksandr Usyk presented him with his WBC heavyweight world championship belt.

Usyk presented Zelensky with his world heavyweight championship belt24.08.24, 20:26 • 22515 views

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to him, Zelenskyy, like Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, wants to achieve peace. They also discussed various war-related topics and the upcoming Munich conference.

Just like Putin, he wants to achieve peace: Trump on his conversation with Zelensky12.02.25, 20:36 • 38682 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed a conversation with US President Donald Trump. The two presidents discussed the possibility of achieving peace, technological opportunities, and Trump also informed about the details of his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

They discussed peace and Putin: Zelensky on his conversation with Trump12.02.25, 20:21 • 55371 view

The Ukrainian and American teams are working on a detailed plan for Ukraine-U.S. partnership, including Ukrainian minerals.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US teams start working on strategic partnership document12.02.25, 22:23 • 44967 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
parisParis
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
oleksandr-usykOleksandr Usyk

