He will be able to call directly: Trump gave Zelensky his personal number

US President Donald Trump has given Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy his personal number, emphasizing that the Ukrainian leader can call him directly. At the same time, Zelensky promised Trump to give him Oleksandr Usyk's belt. This was reported by Axios, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Trump gave Zelenskyy his personal number at the end of the conversation and said he could call him directly.

At the end of the conversation, Zelensky told Trump that he would give him the championship belt from Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the winners and medalists of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris and awarded them with state awards. In their turn, the Olympians handed the President a Paris 2024 poster signed by Ukrainian athletes, and boxer Oleksandr Usyk presented him with his WBC heavyweight world championship belt.

Recall

