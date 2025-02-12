They discussed peace and Putin: Zelensky on his conversation with Trump

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 42921 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 88527 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101837 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116637 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100152 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124944 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102503 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113221 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116839 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158971 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103175 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 93357 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 64576 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106115 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100350 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116650 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124951 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158978 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149283 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181465 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100350 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106115 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136652 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138461 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166412 views
They discussed peace and Putin: Zelensky on his conversation with Trump

They discussed peace and Putin: Zelensky on his conversation with Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55373 views

The presidents of Ukraine and the United States had a lengthy phone conversation about the possibilities for peace and technological cooperation. Trump shared details of his conversation with Putin and discussed a new security agreement with Zelenskyy.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed a conversation with US President Donald Trump. The presidents discussed the possibilities of achieving peace, technological capabilities, and Trump also informed about the details of his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Zelensky said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

I just spoke with Donald Trump. We had a long conversation. About the possibilities of achieving peace. About our readiness to work together at the team level. About our technological capabilities, in particular drones and other modern production. I am grateful to President Trump for his interest in what we can do together 

- Zelensky said.

He also discussed with Trump his conversation with Scott Bessent and the preparation of our new agreement on security and economic and resource cooperation.

President Trump briefed me on the details of his conversation with Putin. Ukraine wants peace more than anyone else. We are determining our joint steps with America to stop Russian aggression and guarantee a reliable, lasting peace. As President Trump said, let's get it done 

- Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation.

Good conversation, we managed to discuss a lot: the Presidential Administration reported details of the conversation between Zelensky and Trump12.02.25, 20:06 • 46704 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
telegramTelegram
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising