They discussed peace and Putin: Zelensky on his conversation with Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed a conversation with US President Donald Trump. The presidents discussed the possibilities of achieving peace, technological capabilities, and Trump also informed about the details of his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Zelensky said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

I just spoke with Donald Trump. We had a long conversation. About the possibilities of achieving peace. About our readiness to work together at the team level. About our technological capabilities, in particular drones and other modern production. I am grateful to President Trump for his interest in what we can do together - Zelensky said.

He also discussed with Trump his conversation with Scott Bessent and the preparation of our new agreement on security and economic and resource cooperation.

President Trump briefed me on the details of his conversation with Putin. Ukraine wants peace more than anyone else. We are determining our joint steps with America to stop Russian aggression and guarantee a reliable, lasting peace. As President Trump said, let's get it done - Zelensky added.

