Good conversation, we managed to discuss a lot: the Presidential Administration reported details of the conversation between Zelensky and Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump had an hour-long phone conversation. It was a "good conversation, they managed to discuss a lot". This was reported to UNN by presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn.

According to Lytvyn, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a telephone conversation that lasted about an hour. According to him, it was "a good conversation, we managed to discuss a lot.

US President Donald Trump confirmedthat he had spoken with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The American leader said that they both agreed that they wanted to stop the war, agreed to work very closely, and announced a call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.