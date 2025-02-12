Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US teams start working on strategic partnership document

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 47068 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 94242 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100618 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125805 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102719 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113237 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116856 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159614 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103790 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 98067 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 69479 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107226 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101463 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118103 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125805 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159614 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149887 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182063 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101463 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107226 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136991 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138795 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166714 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US teams start working on strategic partnership document

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44969 views

Ukrainian and American teams are working on a resource and investment partnership plan. Zelenskiy discusses with US Treasury Secretary the possibility of using $300 billion in frozen assets.

Ukrainian and American teams are working on a detailed plan of partnership between Ukraine and the United States, including on Ukrainian minerals. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, UNN reports.

I'm grateful to the president for his message that he will support Ukraine and that he really wants to stop this war, and I know he's a strong man and I'm sure he will put pressure on Putin, and of course I want to discuss with you some financial sanctions that are very important, some very strong steps that we will really play a very important role in 

- Zelensky said.

He also emphasized that he hopes Trump will help Ukraine get $300 billion in frozen assets that will allow it to use them for innovation, weapons purchases, etc.

According to Zelenskyy, he also discussed with Bessent Ukraine's resource potential and opportunities for strategic partnership with the United States.

I think it's very important, and I know that our teams are starting to talk and work on a kind of strategic document between our countries, and of course I expect that we will work on a detailed partnership plan. Also, we want to make sure that investments in Ukraine are very important, and I hope that the document will be ready soon and we can launch it, maybe during our meeting with President Trump 

- Zelensky added.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine. The plan calls for an economic cooperation agreement in exchange for continued material support.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

