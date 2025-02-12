Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US teams start working on strategic partnership document

Ukrainian and American teams are working on a detailed plan of partnership between Ukraine and the United States, including on Ukrainian minerals. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, UNN reports.

I'm grateful to the president for his message that he will support Ukraine and that he really wants to stop this war, and I know he's a strong man and I'm sure he will put pressure on Putin, and of course I want to discuss with you some financial sanctions that are very important, some very strong steps that we will really play a very important role in - Zelensky said.

He also emphasized that he hopes Trump will help Ukraine get $300 billion in frozen assets that will allow it to use them for innovation, weapons purchases, etc.

According to Zelenskyy, he also discussed with Bessent Ukraine's resource potential and opportunities for strategic partnership with the United States.

I think it's very important, and I know that our teams are starting to talk and work on a kind of strategic document between our countries, and of course I expect that we will work on a detailed partnership plan. Also, we want to make sure that investments in Ukraine are very important, and I hope that the document will be ready soon and we can launch it, maybe during our meeting with President Trump - Zelensky added.

Recall

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine. The plan calls for an economic cooperation agreement in exchange for continued material support.