He wants all of Ukraine: Zelenskyy reacted to the speech of Russian dictator Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Vladimir Putin seeks to conquer all of Ukraine, as well as the Baltic states, Moldova, and Kazakhstan. Ukraine is making new decisions for defense, as Russia has no intention of stopping.

He wants all of Ukraine: Zelenskyy reacted to the speech of Russian dictator Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator vladimir putin wants to conquer all of Ukraine. However, despite all his threats, Ukraine intends to defend itself, writes UNN with reference to the President's address, in which the head of state reacted to putin's recent speech.

Details

"yesterday putin staged a show, including for the United States of America. He spoke absolutely frankly. Yes, he wants all of Ukraine, and he has wanted it not for four years, not since 2014, but for a long time he himself was formed that way, by Russian imperialism," Zelenskyy noted.

The head of state added that Russia does not intend to stop in Ukraine. It is also interested in the Baltic countries, Moldova, and Kazakhstan.

"And when he talks about Ukraine and something else about the feet of Russian soldiers, he also talks about Belarus, about the Baltic countries, about Moldova, and about the Caucasus, and about countries like Kazakhstan, and about all places on earth where Russian murderers can reach. putin's power ends where the capabilities of Russian murderers end," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state emphasized that despite everything, Ukraine will defend itself. New decisions have been made, given that the Russians are not going to stop.

"Of course, Ukraine will defend itself. And everyone in the world needs to decide. We, for our part in Ukraine, have adopted a number of new decisions, taking into account the frankness of Russian murderers who declare that they are not going to stop," the president assured.

Addition

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported that putin's so-called "peace initiatives" are a demand for Ukraine's capitulation, not real steps to end the war. The Kremlin is trying to avoid diplomacy, questioning the legitimacy of democratically elected President Zelenskyy.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Belarus
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Moldova
Kazakhstan
