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He shot three people dead and wounded two others — in Zakarpattia, a court remanded a former UOC-MP priest in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The former UOC-MP priest is accused of murdering three people and attempting to murder two others. The court ordered his detention without the right to bail.

He shot three people dead and wounded two others — in Zakarpattia, a court remanded a former UOC-MP priest in custody

In Zakarpattia, a court ordered a preventive measure for a 45-year-old former clergyman of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, who was detained on suspicion of the deliberate murder of three people and attempted murder of two others, UNN reports, citing the National Police.

Details

At the request of investigators from the Khust District Police Department, the suspect was ordered to remain in custody without the possibility of bail.

As UNN reported, the shooting occurred on October 15 in the village of Vyshkovo. According to the investigation, the suspect first opened fire on a local resident and his wife in the yard of their home, and then shot at passers-by in the street. As a result, three people were killed and two others suffered gunshot wounds and are in hospital.

Among the possible motives for the crime, investigators are examining the theory of a domestic conflict between the suspect and local residents.

The suspect was charged under Clause 1, Clause 7, Part 2, Article 115 and Part 2, Article 15, Clause 1, Clause 7, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — the deliberate murder of two or more people motivated by hooliganism and attempted such murder.

The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment for the crime.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
National Police of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine