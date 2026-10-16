He shot dead five military personnel and a civilian — court orders preventive detention for occupier

The court ordered pre-trial detention without the right to bail for a Russian occupier who shot and killed five military personnel and a civilian in the Kharkiv region. This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to UNN.

Details

At the request of a prosecutor from the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a Russian serviceman suspected of killing six people in the Kharkiv region was placed in pre-trial detention without the right to bail - the statement said.

Update

Five servicemen from the 72nd Brigade were shot dead in a residential building in the Kharkiv region. The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the deliberate killing; Russian citizens are suspected of involvement.

The occupier who shot and killed five Ukrainian servicemen and one civilian in the Kharkiv region was notified of the suspicion.