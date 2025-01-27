Has the race for AI begun? The Ministry of Digital Transformation responds to the new Chinese app DeepSeek

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine responded to the emergence of a new Chinese DeepSeek and noted that "this is not a revolution, but an evolution" that "is unlikely to affect the race to create AGI," UNN reports.

Details

Briefly about the new Chinese app:

DeepSeek has overtaken ChatGPT in the App Store ranking.

DeepSeek R1 (an open AI model) was developed in 2 months and for only $6 million, which is much cheaper than the billions spent by Western companies. R1 queries are 98% cheaper than ChatGPT.

Despite US restrictions on the export of powerful chips, DeepSeek used affordable Nvidia H800s along with its own innovations.

Nvidia shares fell by 12%, while Meta and Microsoft fell by 4% due to the DeepSeek breakout. European companies ASML and Tokyo Electron also suffered losses.