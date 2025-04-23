"Harming the world order." Xi Jinping criticizes tariffs and trade wars

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that tariffs and trade wars undermine the legitimate rights and interests of all countries, damage the multilateral trading system and affect the world economic order. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

Xi Jinping made this statement during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. He said that China is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan to protect the international system and implement "deep" cooperation in law enforcement and security.

China is ready to cooperate with the Azerbaijani side to support the international system based on the United Nations and protect international justice and fairness, – said Xi Jinping.

The leaders of China and Azerbaijan also announced the "establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership" between the two countries. This included the signing of 20 cooperation documents within the framework of China's "Belt and Road" initiative in such areas as law, green development, digital economy, intellectual property rights and the aerospace industry.

